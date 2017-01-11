How Seattle's August Wilson's play Fences became a film VIDEO
Like many settings penned by renowned playwright August Wilson, the city of Pittsburgh, where Wilson was raised, usually has a role. But it's Seattle where Wilson called home for the last 15 years of his life.
wsts2 7:53 PM. PST January 11, 2017
