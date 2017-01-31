Flying robots, cakes and a temple all share the same Seattle block

A Gundam at International Model Toys

We're debuting a new segment called "Around the Block". We explore one single city block, and showcase the unique places and people to meet there.

Our first block is best known for the Historic Chinatown Gate on its southwest corner and of course there are plenty of places to get something to eat. But there is so much more to see. Even flying robots.

Tony Deng leads a model life.

“I started when I was pretty young,” says Deng. “I was like thirteen. Fourteen.”

When you visit his shop, International Model Toys, you'll find an artist at work and the works of an artist. A very enthusiastic, prize-winning storyteller who spends hundreds of hours building gundam models. They are imported from Japan where the anime TV series "Mobile Suit Gundam" has spawned a 50 billion dollar a year industry.

“Gundam means like a robot piloted by people to defend the earth,” explains Deng.

You can get started yourself with kits Deng sells, ranging in price from $20 to $300

But be forewarned: Gundam can be habit forming.

“To be honest I'm addicted to building these things,” says Deng. “ That's why I keep doing it.”

Also addictive: the colorful concoctions they've been making at A Piece of Cake since 1980.

“Really good. Yep. It's really good,” says customer Tan Tran.

Every sweet slice looks like a work of art, especially the cake Maryn Hampton bought with her friends.

“We chose the strawberry cake because it looked delicious,” says Hampton. “And it was the biggest!”

Of course the cakes are the prize at A Piece of Cake, but you don't have to spend a lot of money to go on a little taste adventure. They sell egg tarts for just $1.50 and if you buy six, the seventh one is free.

Our final stop is a second floor temple on the other side of the block. Caretaker and practicing Buddhist Michael Mahar says anybody can visit the Choeizan Enkyoji Temple.

“It doesn't matter who you are, you're welcome to come in,” says Mahar.

Every part of the colorful shrine has meaning-from the statue of this order's founder Nichiren Shonin--to the smoke of the burning incense, its smoke rising towards enlightenment.

“The flowers are here to show impermanence,” says Mahar. “Everything is impermanent.”

Mahar has been practicing for several years and says Buddhism has changed his life.

“It's a peaceful feeling.” He says.

A Buddhist temple, a colorful cake shop and a store that sells models of Japanese robots.

They're all around the same block.

Copyright 2016 KING