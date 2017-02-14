Five cozy movies from IMDb's senior film critic

Fantastic Mr. Fox is one of five "cozy" movies recommended by Keith Simanton of IMDb.

SEATTLE – In the spirit of “hygge,” IMDb Senior Film Editor Keith Simanton recommends five films that make audiences feel cozy.

1. The Umbrellas of Cherbourgh, 1964

"It's very operatic, everyone's singing every word,” Simanton said. “It stars Catherine Deneuve, and it's lovely."

Damien Chazelle, who wrote and directed La La Land, credits this film as his inspiration.

“By the end, you will feel quite warm and comforted and cozy,” Simanton said.

2. Fantastic Mr. Fox, 2009

The stop-motion animation and clever dialogue is based on the book by Roald Dahl.

"The voices are George Clooney and Meryl Streep and Jason Schwartzman, and they actually used real fur in the puppets,” Simanton said. "They're in warrens and burrows and big, spread out trees, under the roots, and that's extremely comfy."

3. Local Hero, 1983

“Peter Riegert plays an oil executive who has to go to this Scottish town to basically purchase it so they can turn it into a refinery,” Simanton said. "And he goes to the town, and he falls in love with it."

The movie also stars Burt Lancaster, and features music by Mark Knopfler of Dire Straits.

“It's a great film,” Simanton said.

4. Paddington, 2014

"It kind of reminds you of Sleepy Time Tea because it's a bear, and he's cute and cuddly,” Simanton said.

Set in a colorful version of London, the movie follows the iconic bear as he tries to find a new home.

"It's very much about family, it's very much about accepting people into your family that might not be exactly who you would expect,” Simanton said. “It's a beautiful little film."

5. The Many Adventures of Winnie The Pooh, 1977

"I mean, what is more cuddly and warm and comforting than the music of Richard and Robert Sherman?” Simanton said.

The Disney collection includes Winnie the Pooh and the Honey Tree, Winnie the Pooh and the Blustery Day, and Winnie the Pooh and Tigger Too.

Simanton says it’s perfectly acceptable to watch the movie as an adult, without children in the room.

"There's a blustery day out, and the wind's howling, and you're warm and safe inside. That's the definition of comfort,” he said.

