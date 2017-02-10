Field Trip Friday: Trampoline 101 at SANCA
This week on Field Trip Friday, we find out the answer to that question on everyone's mind: is Saint too tall to do a backflip? Jim takes Team Evening to the School of Acrobatics and New Circus Arts (SANCA) in Georgetown.
wsts2 8:27 PM. PST February 10, 2017
