Field Trip Friday: A trip down memory lane at Silver Platters

Evening host Jim Dever plays around with record covers.

Long before downloading music became a thing, we used to get our tunes at something called a record store.

You still can at a big, beautiful spot in Seattle’s Sodo neighborhood. That's the destination for this week's Field Trip Friday!

Silver Platters has been a chain of record stores in the Northwest for more than 30 years now. There are around 100,000 CDs in the location we visited.

Check it out!

Silver Platters

(206) 283-3472

2930 1st Avenue South, 2930 1st Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98121

Copyright 2016 KING