Experience the Downton Abbey era on a Seattle yacht

In a corner of Seattle's fastest-growing neighborhood, a yacht is hanging on to history.



The M/V Lotus still makes her home in the waters of Lake Union, 106 years after she first launched.



"She's 1909, and she's all original,” says steward Christian Gruye.



Lotus was the largest power yacht on the West Coast when she was built, the same year as the Alaska Yukon Pacific Exposition.

Maurice McMicken was the owner.

"He built the first trolley car system in Seattle, he was one of the original owners of the Seattle PI," Gruye says.

He made sure Lotus was state of the art, from installing an intercom system to furnishing her with the era’s finest fittings by Tiffany and Rookwood.





The saloon of the M/V Lotus has original light fixtures by Tiffany and a wood burning stove with tile work by Rookwood, circa 1909.

All these years later, the M/V Lotus is a non-profit. She’s a visiting vessel at the Center for Wooden Boats, moored at the Historic Ships Wharf at Lake Union Park.

There are public dockside “Lake History” tours every Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Members of the M/V Lotus Foundation can also spend the night in one of the five staterooms. There are double bunks, queen size beds, and the spacious master suite.

"It's considered a ‘Seattle Historic Overnight Experience,’” Gruye says. “It's a real immersion.”

The staterooms are $105 - $185 a night.

Reservation information is available online.

