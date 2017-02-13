Eco-friendly diamonds taking off in northwest

Diamonds may sparkle, but many have a dark side.

Mining them can leave a devastating impact on the environment. And the brutalities against mine workers over "conflict" or "blood" diamonds, is an even greater concern.

But Portland resident Anna-Mieke Anderson wants to give shoppers a more sustainable and conflict-free choice to buying diamonds.

"I started MiaDonna and company when I found out I had most likely purchased a conflict diamond and that started my search for a conflict free diamond but I found out the only true conflict free diamond was one going to be made in a lab." said Anna-Mieke Anderson, founder of MiaDonna & Company.

Lab-grown diamonds start out as a cultivated carbon plate known as a seed. That seed is then pulverized with heat, chemicals, and gasses that replicate the earth's natural pressure process.

"It is then cut, graded and polished exactly the same as an earth-mind diamond would."

The final results: a stone that is chemically and optically identical to earth-mined diamonds.

"Even the Gemological Institute of America states that lab grown diamonds are indistinguishable from earth mind diamonds even under a microscope."

But the most distinguishable feature between lab and earth made diamonds, is the price.

"America's most popular 1 carat diamond in an earth mined diamond would be about $4,800 dollars, but a MiaDonna lab-grown diamonds is about $3,600 hundred dollars."

Lab-grown diamonds are not only more affordable, they technology behind them is only getting better.

Recently, Anderson’s company created the largest grown in the U.S. diamond, at 6.28 carats.

"That is about $52,000 dollars, but compared to the earth mind diamond equivalent is could cost over $100,000 dollars."



Earth mined diamond retailers argue that nothing beats the rareness and sentiment associated with their product. But Anderson says a new generation of buyers want another choice when it comes to buying their bling.



"Millennials are loving our lab grown diamonds. They really appreciate the technology it takes to grow a diamond but also it didn't cost the environment and it didn't cost someone their life and they are saving up to 40 percent."

Lab-made diamonds only make up 1 to 2 percent of the market now, but Anna-Mieke Anderson is betting that the luster of her eco-friendly diamonds will only get brighter.

"This is truly the evolution of the diamond."

