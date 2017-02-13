Eco-friendly diamonds taking off in northwest
Diamonds may sparkle, but many have a dark side. Mining them can leave a devastating impact on the environment. And the brutalities against mine workers over "conflict" or "blood" diamonds, is an even greater concern.
wsts2 7:44 PM. PST February 13, 2017
More Stories
-
Widespread power outages impact thousandsJan. 6, 2017, 1:31 p.m.
-
Flu epidemic: state could soon step in to helpJan. 6, 2017, 6:37 a.m.
-
What the Seahawks are saying about Golden TateJan. 6, 2017, 9:22 a.m.