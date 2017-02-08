Dakota Johnson answers questions from Fifty Shades Darker fans

Dakota Johnson talks to reporter Kim Holcomb about Fifty Shades Darker .

SEATTLE – Actress Dakota Johnson is thankful for the fans of Fifty Shades, but admits she can’t fully relate to them.

"No, I've never been a screaming fanatic. About anything,” she said. “Even when I went to a Spice Girls concert when I was nine. I'm more of the silent freak-out kind of person.”

Still, she happily answered questions from some of her fans, starting with Alysse from Seattle.

ALYSSE: "Fifty Shades Darker is set in Seattle, so what I want to know is, what is your favorite TV show or movie that's also set in Seattle?"

DAKOTA: “Sleepless in Seattle. What else was set in Seattle? Say Anything! Oh my god! I'm going to watch that tonight. That movie, it's so good. Why don't dudes act like that anymore?"

BRITTANY: "I was wondering if you guys ever pulled any pranks on each other on set?"

DAKOTA: "Oh my god, yeah… but it was mostly just me to Jamie. He likes his tea a certain way and he asked for a tea and I was like, ‘Oh I'm going to Craft Tea, I can make it for you.’ So I went to Craft Tea and made his tea and I put some hot sauce in it, put some chips in it, carrots, whatever was on the table. It was pretty awful of me… I filled the First AD trailer with fake cockroaches. I'm terrible. I'm truly the worst. It was all done with love."

CARLINA: "After Fifty Shades, would you ever think about making another film together because I have to be honest, I think you both work perfectly together."

DAKOTA: "I would love to - I mean, I love Jamie so much, I would love to work with him again. And it would be cool to work together under different circumstances because on set but out of scenes, we have the stupidest rapport. Maybe a comedy. We shall see."

Fifty Shades Darker is rated R and opens on February 10.

