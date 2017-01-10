Cure your cold weather blues with mac and cheese at Melt

Gnocchi Truffle Mac is the most popular item at Melt in Seattle's Central District.

SEATTLE – The solution to Seattle's dark and drizzly nights may be inside a Central District whiskey bar, where gourmet mac and cheese is made to order.

The restaurant Melt is operated by a husband and wife who know their menu is hard to resist.

"(Customers) just feel comforted enjoying the food and the warm gooey melted cheese,” said Darren McGill, whose wife Kryse Martin-McGill is head chef. “We use really good quality cheese... it's not something you would just get out of the box."

Their flavors are far more unique, like the popular Gnocchi Truffle Mac or Gorgonzola Bacon.

They also sell lots of melted cheese on grilled sandwiches.

"The really popular one is the Turkey Pep-a-nini,” Martin-McGill said. “It's herb roasted turkey, pepperoni, roasted red peppers - it's just really good.”

Melt is part of a growing Seattle trend - restaurants sharing space with bars. Their kitchen is tucked inside Bar Sue , where you can also warm up with a cocktail.

Visit during their "Happy Minute" - from 6 to 6:30 p-m, melted delicacies are just a couple of bucks.

Melt is located at 1407 14th Ave. and opens at 6 p.m. every evening except Monday.

