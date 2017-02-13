Couple named Valentine celebrating 55th Valentine's Day

Carol and Randy Valentine will celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary on February 14. (Photo: KING TV)

Having the last name Valentine can be a lot to live up to.

But Randy and Carol Valentine have been making it work for more than half a century.

On February 14, they’ll celebrate their Emerald wedding anniversary – 55 years of marriage.

"My goal, when I got married, was not to get divorced,” Randy said.

“Mine, too,” Carol agreed. “It was a commitment that each of us made."

Laughter is one of their secrets, on a long but simple list.

"I run everything by her, she runs everything by me,” Randy said.

"A deep friendship to start with, I think has really helped us,” Carol added.

And every year, they celebrate their anniversary like the holiday it was meant to be.

"We send Valentines instead of Christmas cards,” Randy said. “In fact, I sent out just this morning 100 Valentines to our friends."

Next year, The Valentines will move into another phase of life together - they're joining a new retirement community in Gig Harbor called Heron's Key.

KING