Coal headwear 2017 Collection

In 2002, a group of friends got together to start a company that reflected their shared vision, that headwear should be more than an accessory.

They saw an opportunity to provide the market with accessories that took fit, fashion, and function equally seriously, and looked at headwear as an extension of you, your identity and your lifestyle.

No longer was the beanie a standard size and shape that each company decorated with different patterns, colors and giant logos. It’s now all about design, uncompromising attention to detail, and superior components.

“Our goal is to be a headwear brand that really shows the side of our style,” said Brad Scheuffele “The fact that more people realize that we are a Seattle brand, makes me happy and makes my family happy.”

https://www.coalheadwear.com/

