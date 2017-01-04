Chasing the Winter

Way Up There is the name of the first Photo Gallery by Northwest native and snowboarder Austen Sweetin. He shares his collection of photos captured while chasing winter around the world.

The display of this celebration of winter arrival is until Jan 30 at Evo Seattle store, located in Fremont.

“The concept of this gallery is the in between moments, is the behind the scene,” said Austen Sweetin. “I like to think that someone can come in and look at the photo and envision what was going on that day”

Way Up There Photo Gallery:

Evo Seattle store

3500 Stone Way N, Seattle, WA 98103

(206) 973-4470

Copyright 2016 KING