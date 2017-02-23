NWCN
Close
Weather Alert Special Weather Statement
Close

Celebrating 27 years of matches made and lives saved

Keiko Sagami , KING 7:30 PM. PST February 23, 2017

Homeword Pet Adoption Center is celebrating 27 years of finding the perfect match... That is, for humans and their furry pals.

On Saturday February 25th, form 12-6 PM, the center celebrates their birthday and in honor of turning 27, all adoptions are only $27. So you can go and find the perfect c at or dog for your life! 

The non-profit, no-kill adoption center houses over 1800 animals every year and helps each one find a new, loving family. 

If you can't make it to the birthday party, don't worry. The center will be celebrating all month long with their 27th Annual Donation Drive. A donation of $27 will help to cover the costs of providing food, necessities, surgeries, and other items for the animals. 

Homeward Pet Adoption Center
(425) 488-4444
13132 NE 177th Place, Woodinville, WA 98072

Copyright 2017 KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories