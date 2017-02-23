Celebrating 27 years of matches made and lives saved

Homeward Pet Adoption Center is celebrating their 27th birthday this weekend.

Homeword Pet Adoption Center is celebrating 27 years of finding the perfect match... That is, for humans and their furry pals.

On Saturday February 25th, form 12-6 PM, the center celebrates their birthday and in honor of turning 27, all adoptions are only $27. So you can go and find the perfect c at or dog for your life!

The non-profit, no-kill adoption center houses over 1800 animals every year and helps each one find a new, loving family.

If you can't make it to the birthday party, don't worry. The center will be celebrating all month long with their 27th Annual Donation Drive. A donation of $27 will help to cover the costs of providing food, necessities, surgeries, and other items for the animals.

Homeward Pet Adoption Center

(425) 488-4444

13132 NE 177th Place, Woodinville, WA 98072

