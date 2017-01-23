Celebrate National Pie Day at three can't miss bakeries

National Pie Day -- celebrate by the slice.

To celebrate National Pie Day, we picked three great local places to try the pie before you die.

Our first stop has to be the Snohomish Pie Company where Jenny Brien has crimped nearly a million pie crusts. Here you can buy handmade pies loaded with two and a half pounds of fresh fruit. Most sell the moment they come out of the oven.

“They're very hard to make,” says Brien. “There's the fruit preparation, there's the mixing of the filling, there's the rolling of the top, there's the making of the dough so it really is a labor of love."

Pie Bar on Seattle’s Olive Way has a walk up window where you can order both sweet and savory pies. They’re all made from scratch using 100 year old recipes.

“That's the way granny made it in the 1940's. So it's your grandma's pie for sure,” say twin sisters Alyssa and Natalie Nleifuss . They call their place Pie Bar for a reason. They offer drinkable pies--pietinis--that even have pie crust around the rims.

“We're the first ones I think in the U-S really. It's a new concept.”

At A La Mode Pies chef Chris Porter puts his custom made apple peeler to good use. When we shot our show there in October we showcased A La Mode's Pies top selling chocolate caramel pecan tart, and marveled at the special to go boxes.

“There's a little hole so you can smell it on the way home because that is half of the enjoyment here,” says host Kim Holcomb.



“They call this the aroma portal,” says host Michael King.

A La Mode Pies has locations in two Seattle neighborhoods, Phinney Ridge and West Seattle.

That’s just three places to get a slice of the good stuff!

