Big man sells tiny homes

Kurt Galley, owner of Carriage Houses Northwest.

Turn on your TV and you'll see them. Tiny House Nation, Tiny House World, Tiny House Hunters, Tiny House Hunting. Looks like the biggest new trend in housing is also the smallest.

"I think there's something about seeing something that looks like a complete house on a miniature scale that's just intriguing to people," said Kurt Galley, owner of Carriage Houses Northwest.

Galley recently staked his claim on the tiny house landscape.

"Tiny" Kurt, who's actually six-foot-two, started the company to take advantage of this tiny explosion.

"I've spent 20 years doing marketing for an investment company," Galley said. "This isn't exactly the next logical step."

But it's a step he believes in.

The 200-square-foot homes he sells start around 28,000 dollars.

Galley said, "It's a house. It has a real floor. It has real walls. It's built like a house."

Kurt says many of his customers are empty nesters looking to simplify. Some are Airbnb renters hoping to make a few extra bucks. Others, young professionals just getting started.

Galley said, "We're meeting a lot of millennials that walk into a 200-square-foot house and say, 'Yeah, we could live in this.'"

The structures can be rolled into place and modified to suit the owner.

"A lot of people are surprised that it doesn't feel temporary," said Galley.

"Tiny" Kurt Galley hopes his tiny homes could help solve a big problem. Carriage Houses Northwest is contributing structures to a pilot program for Seattle's homeless. Not a permanent solution, but one tiny step forward.

"And they will be safe, warm and dry," he said.

There's been plenty of interest in downsized domiciles. But Kurt Galley is betting this building trend is ready to blow up big-time.

Galley said, "It still is yet to come."

You can visit the Carriage Houses Northwest display this weekend at the Seattle Home Show.





