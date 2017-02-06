Behind the scenes at Fifty Shades Darker world premiere
LOS ANGELES - KING 5's Evening tagged along with fans and the stars of Fifty Shades Darker at the film's World Premiere and Masquerade Ball in Los Angeles. An estimated 500 fans attended, wearing gowns and Masquerade masks.
wsts2 8:06 PM. PST February 06, 2017
More Stories
-
Widespread power outages impact thousandsJan. 6, 2017, 1:31 p.m.
-
Flu epidemic: state could soon step in to helpJan. 6, 2017, 6:37 a.m.
-
What the Seahawks are saying about Golden TateJan. 6, 2017, 9:22 a.m.