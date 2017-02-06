Close Behind the doors of a AAA hotel inspection Before you ever check into a Northwest hotel, chances are high AAA Inspector #27 has already been there. AAA let us tag along on one of their hotel inspections so we can see exactly how the rating come about. wsts2 7:50 PM. PST February 06, 2017 More Stories Widespread power outages impact thousands Jan. 6, 2017, 1:31 p.m. Flu epidemic: state could soon step in to help Jan. 6, 2017, 6:37 a.m. What the Seahawks are saying about Golden Tate Jan. 6, 2017, 9:22 a.m.