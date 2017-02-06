Behind the doors of a AAA hotel inspection

Before you ever check into a Northwest hotel, chances are high AAA Inspector #27 has already been there.

"I will normally visit about 650 lodgings that I truly go in and evaluate, do a full inspection on." Said Inspector #27.

We're not giving his name to protect his anonymity. But inspections like this are carried out by AAA daily, all around the country.

"AAA has actually been inspecting lodging for 80 years and we're the only company that has full-time, professionally-trained inspectors that show up to all the hotels, unannounced, on annual bases."

When reviewing a hotel room, there are two things that stick out most.

"The two major factors are going to be housekeeping and maintenance. So the cleanness of the room and the condition of the room and that's the same whether it's a 1 diamond hotel or a 5 diamond hotel."

"Typically our ratings are based on a room with two queen beds so that way when we go into different hotels were applying the same type of room."

Today's room at the W hotel in downtown Seattle happens to be a suite. But even the best rooms can have an issue. This one has a small patch of peeling paint in the shower. But that’s pretty minor compared to other things Inspector #27 has seen over the years.

"I have found a fully cooked steak on a broiler pan on a stove with mold all over it so it had been there a while." Said Inspector #27.

When posted, the review will not only help travelers be more informed, it also helps hotels become better too.

"We love feedback and having that second pair of eyes is helpful to us to see where we can improve." Said Mike Barrett of the W Seattle. "We are very happy to have our 4 diamond rating we have."

