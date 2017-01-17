A sweet and supernatural startup story

Rachel Young, ownert of Miss Moffett's Mystical Cupcakes

Olympia cupcake queen Rachel Young has three locations, 250 flavors, and quite possibly the most supernatural start up story we've ever heard.

“My great grandmother came to visit me in my dreams,” she says. “She showed me the name of this company”.

There's a reason it's called Miss Moffett's Mystical Cupcakes.

“It was named after her. She was the cupcake muse.”

It all began five years ago when this Seattle accountant started seeking her future in tarot cards, an act she believes opened her up to new experiences. Around the same time Young began baking cupcakes for her family and she loved it.

“I couldn't sleep at night,” Young says. “I would wake up in the middle of the night and start baking and I'd have ideas pouring into my brain. It was crazy.”

Who was waking her up in the middle of the night? Young says it was the spirit of her great grandmother, and she had a message.

“There's a purpose for you and it's greater than being an accountant or doing something you hate,” she recalls.

Young’s mother, Victoria Cunningham, says the original Miss Moffett also loved to bake, and you would never guess her specialty:

“Jelly filled cupcakes and they were amazing. She'd get them out of the oven and they would disappear just like that.”

With her mom's help, Young rented a commercial kitchen where they worked in the middle of the night.

“I started getting orders from people I didn't even know,” she says.

Even before she had her own store, Young and her mom were invited to compete on Food Network's “Cupcake Wars” .

“It's utter chaos,” says Young. “You forget where you put stuff and the producers are yelling at you the whole time. They're like ‘keep talking, keep talking, you can't be quiet.’”

Her team came in second but don't expect that to ever happen again. Young wants to franchise Miss Moffett's.

“The sky's the limit and nobody can tell me what I can or cannot do except for the government,” she says.

And Young says it's all thanks to the spirit of her great grandmother.

“I sense her all the time. I know that might sound crazy but this whole company is part of her creation.”



Copyright 2016 KING