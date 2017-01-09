A rockin' new do for the New Year

Dawayne Zazeski sacrificed his long locks for a makeover and charity!

A Puyallup man says goodbye to his eighty's hair and hello to a rockin’ new look!

The best makeover stories begin with a haircut like this.

“It crawled out of the 70's early 80's," said Dawayne.

Inside Seattle’s Coupe Rokei salon, 49 year-old Dawayne Zazeski is about to face his fear, in the name of style.

“I'm scared to death to be honest with you. I've had this forever, I don't know anything different,” said Dawayne Zazeski. “It was time for a change, or at least try it. It always grows back, right?”

This Puyallup man is also a giver...

“So I thought I’d donate it to the kids with cancer, Locks of Love,” said Dawayne.

Stylist Odie Lewis, says a "grown-up rocker" look is the ultimate goal.

“We took Keith Urban as our image, someone with a little bit longer hair,” said Lewis. “It has that messy tousled, second day third day kind of look.

“We added just a little bit of color,” said Lewis. “Just a little bit so it looks like he was traveling or out on a motorcycle ride for a week or so.

“For him, just a little bit of product,” said Lewis. “I love R&Co Aircraft. It's a mousse. You put it in your hands, it has a little bit of structure, it's really easy to apply. Just roots to ends.

“Just a light blow dry, most guys won't spend two minutes under a hairdryer,” said Lewis.

The updated rock star look wouldn't be complete without some "male grooming..."

“We're going to be enhancing Dawayne's handsomeness today,” said makeup artist William Porter.

“This is Rory’s, the only skincare lotion and I’m going to be mixing it with Sunday Riley Artemis Oil,” said Porter. “This is great for enhancing radiance and it also helps to calm the skin.

“We did just trim his beard and give him a little shave,” said Porter, “this will really help with any irritation from that.

“I'm just going to follow up with a little bit of tinted moisturizer,” said Porter. “This is going to enhance his complexion and tone.”

Now ... Instead of hiding behind his hair, Dawayne takes center stage with a new kind of swagger...

“I feel good about this [pony] and I feel good about this,” said Dawayne. “It's great!”

Copyright 2016 KING