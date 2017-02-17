#WhatsTrending: Facebook Stories, Love Your Melon, Bride Dressed at T-Rex
Need a little help with the coolest new products and latest trends on social media? We've got you covered. Here are the 3 things you need to know for the week with Keiko Sagami and Power 93.3's Carla Marie.
wsts2 7:47 PM. PST February 17, 2017
More Stories
-
Widespread power outages impact thousandsJan. 6, 2017, 1:31 p.m.
-
Flu epidemic: state could soon step in to helpJan. 6, 2017, 6:37 a.m.
-
What the Seahawks are saying about Golden TateJan. 6, 2017, 9:22 a.m.