#WhatsTrending: Facebook Stories, Love Your Melon, Bride Dressed at T-Rex

Need a little help with the coolest new products and latest trends on social media? We've got you covered. Here are the 3 things you need to know for the week with Keiko Sagami and Power 93.3's Carla Marie.

wsts2 7:47 PM. PST February 17, 2017

More Stories