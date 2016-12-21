Evening, Wed 12/21/16 - Central District Ice Cream
Michael King hosts Evening from the Central District Ice Cream Company in Seattle's Central District, featuring: a New Positive Card Game, Wed Weigh In, a Preview of the New Passengers Movie, the 5 Best Winter Hikes in Western Washington, Seattle's Down J
PST December 21, 2016
