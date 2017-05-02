Evening, Tues 5/2/17 - Ballard Corner's Park
Jim Dever hosts Evening from Seattle's Ballard Corner's Park, featuring: the hand cyclist with hopes to be the first to complete The Race Across America, Seattle's Wildlife in the City Week, Deanna DiBene's glamorous accessories, Guardians of the Galaxy 2
wsts2 8:24 PM. PDT May 02, 2017
