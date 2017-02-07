Evening, Tues 2/7/17 - Safeco Field

Jim Dever hosts Evening from Safeco Field in Seattle, featuring: Truck Day for the Mariners, animals playing in the snow, Port Townsend's autistic cheerleader, Evening Inbox, Fifty Shades' Jamie Dornan answers fan questions, KEXP's Music That Matters, the

wsts2 8:26 PM. PST February 07, 2017

More Stories