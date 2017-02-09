Evening, Thurs 2/9/17 - Lil' Woody's Shakes & Burgers
Kim Holcomb and Saint Bryan host Evening from Lil' Woody's Shakes & Burgers in South Lake Union, featuring: Seattle Burger Month at Lil' Woody's, the unreal Mediterranean house in Clyde Hill, the cast of John Wick: Chapter 2, the woman behind Fifty Shades
wsts2 8:15 PM. PST February 09, 2017
More Stories
-
Widespread power outages impact thousandsJan. 6, 2017, 1:31 p.m.
-
Flu epidemic: state could soon step in to helpJan. 6, 2017, 6:37 a.m.
-
What the Seahawks are saying about Golden TateJan. 6, 2017, 9:22 a.m.