Evening, Thurs 2/16/17 - La Marzocco
Kim Holcomb and Michael King host Evening from La Marzocco at the Seattle Center, featuring: coffee cupping, Salty Seattle pasta art, Jim Woodring giant pen artist, Fitcode helps find the perfect jeans, tiny houses by Carriage Houses Northwest, What's Up
wsts2 8:19 PM. PST February 16, 2017
