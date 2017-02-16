Evening, Thurs 2/16/17 - La Marzocco

Kim Holcomb and Michael King host Evening from La Marzocco at the Seattle Center, featuring: coffee cupping, Salty Seattle pasta art, Jim Woodring giant pen artist, Fitcode helps find the perfect jeans, tiny houses by Carriage Houses Northwest, What's Up

