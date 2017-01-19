Evening, Thurs 1/19/17 - KuKuRuZa
Kim Holcomb hosts Evening from KuKuRuZa Gourmet Popcorn in downtown Seattle, featuring: the perfect place to celebrate National Popcorn Day, the local couple helping millions with Fitness Blender, try a new winter activity with Northwest Dogsled Adventure
wsts2 8:43 PM. PST January 19, 2017
More Stories
-
Widespread power outages impact thousandsJan. 6, 2017, 1:31 p.m.
-
Flu epidemic: state could soon step in to helpJan. 6, 2017, 6:37 a.m.
-
What the Seahawks are saying about Golden TateJan. 6, 2017, 9:22 a.m.