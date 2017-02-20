Evening, Mon 2/20/17 - Seattle Aquarium
Team Evening hosts from the Seattle Aquarium for Octopus Week, featuring: the most expensive condo in Seattle, the top 5 lighting trends from Ferguson Seattle Showroom, IV therapy to help with hangovers, the LGBTQ One Love wedding show, The Sasquatch Seek
wsts2 8:19 PM. PST February 20, 2017
