Evening, Mon 2/13/17 - Circadia
Team Evening hosts the show from Circadia in Seattle, featuring: lab grown diamonds by Mia Donna, Cupid's Undie Run for charity, Ebbets Field Flannels vintage sportswear, a sweet Valentine's Day facial, KEXP's Music That Matters, and the couple named Vale
wsts2 8:17 PM. PST February 13, 2017
More Stories
-
Widespread power outages impact thousandsJan. 6, 2017, 1:31 p.m.
-
Flu epidemic: state could soon step in to helpJan. 6, 2017, 6:37 a.m.
-
What the Seahawks are saying about Golden TateJan. 6, 2017, 9:22 a.m.