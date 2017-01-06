Evening, Fri 1/6/17 - Century Link
Michael King hosts Evening from Century Link Field in Seattle, featuring: the Seahawks Fan that Travels All the Way from London, Field Trip Friday to Sandbox Sports, the Latest Designs at Strideline Socks, Kids Ski Jump at Bakke Hill, Cascadia Art Museum,
wsts2 8:33 PM. PST January 06, 2017
