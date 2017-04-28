Evening, 4/28/17 - Simply Superlative Special
Jim Dever hosts a special edition of Evening on all things superlative, featuring: the Northwest's tallest burger, the steepest road in Seattle, the smallest property, greenest roof, the coldest room in the world, the quietest place on Earth, the spiciest
wsts2 10:24 PM. PDT April 28, 2017
More Stories
-
Widespread power outages impact thousandsJan. 6, 2017, 1:31 p.m.
-
Flu epidemic: state could soon step in to helpJan. 6, 2017, 6:37 a.m.
-
What the Seahawks are saying about Golden TateJan. 6, 2017, 9:22 a.m.