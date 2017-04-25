Evening 4/25 - Women who Inspire, Live Discussion Panel
We're talking about Women who Inspire! Join us as Evening's Kim Holcomb and Abby Grimmett host a community conversation.Meet our panel: Allison Tenney, Seattle Ignited Women Project; Maghogany Villars, Project Manager; Erin Benzekein, Floret Flowers.
wsts2 9:22 PM. PDT April 25, 2017
