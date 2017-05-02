Close Robots May Not be Taking Your Job After All A new report from Paysa suggests automation jobs will put 10,000 people to work, and big companies will spend $650 million on annual salaries to make it happen. Sean Dowling (@seandowlingtv) has more. wsts2 8:48 AM. PDT May 02, 2017 More Stories Widespread power outages impact thousands Jan. 6, 2017, 1:31 p.m. Flu epidemic: state could soon step in to help Jan. 6, 2017, 6:37 a.m. What the Seahawks are saying about Golden Tate Jan. 6, 2017, 9:22 a.m.