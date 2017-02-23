Retired Boise Marine consulting on 'Blacklist' spinoff

Retired Marine officer Brian Von Herbulus has been tapped as a technical consultant on NBC's new spinoff series, "The Blacklist: Redemption." (Photo: Deren Martinez/KTVB)

BOISE - An 18-year Marine Corps veteran, Brian Von Herbulus knows a thing or two about special ops missions in the Middle East. Before he retired as a lieutenant colonel, the former reconnaissance officer led many ground missions during his three deployments.

It was for that reason that producers of the new NBC spinoff show, “The Blacklist: Redemption,” asked him to be a military consultant.

"I got introduced to the project... through a friend who is still active duty in the Marines," said Von Herbulus.

That friend has a relative who works for the show's production company, Sony Television. Suddenly the man who has been a Marine for most of his adult life had his foot in the front door of Hollywood.

"So, the dynamics are they send me scripts, I read the scripts for the sake of authenticity, and just provide them comments back," he said. "Often times I sit by my fireplace or in my home office or in a coffee shop in downtown Boise and I'm reading scripts for the spinoff and typing up comments and sending them to the executive producer."

Von Herbulus knows not all of his ideas will make it into the final product.

"They were very clear with me that technical consultants often get their feelings hurt because it's Hollywood," he said. "Let’s face it, they are going to make this as dynamic as possible. And I said 'that’s okay, I will do my best to give you my best guidance and experience but when I see things that stand out and aren’t right, I'll let you know and you guys do what you do with the information that I provide.'"

His input can be as basic as providing producers the number of special ops members in a team during a mission or as detailed as what they wear in action.

"Hollywood loves to put actors in formal uniform and often times they're wrong and the rank is wrong and the medals are misaligned and military uniforms get messed up a lot in Hollywood," Von Herbulus said.

So when you see the action scenes from "The Blacklist: Redemption" you can sit on the edge of your seat knowing what you’re seeing has either been tweaked or approved by a Boise Marine.

Von Herbulus says he just might have found a new niche.

"Yes, I could see myself doing more of it, but I have to find a real interest in that show or movie."

"The Blacklist: Redemption" premieres Thursday night at 9 p.m. on KTVB. Watch the trailer here.

KTVB