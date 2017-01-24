Oscars 2017 list of nominees

La La Land is storming the Oscars.
The acclaimed Hollywood musical is singing pretty, tying All About Eve and Titanic for the most nominations ever — 14 total — at the 89th Academy Awards. Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the ceremony live from Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre on ABC Feb. 26 (7 ET/4 PT).
BEST PICTURE
La La Land
Moonlight
Manchester by the Sea
Arrival
Lion
Hacksaw Ridge
Hidden Figures
Fences
Hell or High Water
=============================
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Emma Stone, La La Land
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Amy Adams, Arrival
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
=============================
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Denzel Washington, Fences
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
=============================
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester By The Sea
=============================
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
=============================
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
=============================
SOUND MIXING
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
LaLa Land
Rogue One
13 Hours
=============================
VISUAL EFFECTS
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
The Jungle Book
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beats and Where to Find Them
Arrival
The BFG
Kubo and the Two Strings
A Monster Calls
=============================
DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)
Fire At Sea
I am Not Your Negro
Life Animated
OJ: Made in America
13th
=============================
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad
=============================
WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)
Moonlight
Lion
Hacksaw Ridge
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
=============================
SOUND MIXING
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours
KGW
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs