New Must-See Photo as Princess Charlotte Turns 2
Princess Charlotte is about to turn 2 and her parents released a new photo taken by none other than her royal mother, Princess Kate. Keri Lumm (@thekerilumm) talks about the photo and our favorite pictures of the toddler princess over the past 2 years.
wsts2 7:14 AM. PDT May 01, 2017
