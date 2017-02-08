NWCN
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Watershed returns to the Gorge, lineup announced

Erin Robinson , KREM 10:15 AM. PST February 08, 2017

GEORGE, Wash. – Watershed is heading back to the Gorge Amphitheatre for its sixth year.

The country music festival will feature will feature big headlines including Luke Bryan, Darius Rucker and Chris Stapleton.

Other performers include Lauren Alaina, Lee Brice, Bailey Bryon, Josh Abbott Band and many others.

The festival will run from July 28-30 and passes for the Bucket-List Experience will go on sale February 15 at 10:00 

For more information on the country music festival, go to watershedfest.com

KREM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories