Nickleback to perform at Spokane Arena in August

Staff , KREM 9:59 AM. PST February 01, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. – Canadian rock band Nickleback will play at the Spokane Arena in August. 

Nickleback, along with Daughtry and Shaman’s Harvest will take the stage on August 29.

The rock band formed in 1995 and is known for their songs “How You Remind Me,” “Photograph” and “Far Away.”

 

 

Tickets go on sale February 11 at TicketsWest.  

