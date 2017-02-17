Kindie Rock breaking new ground in Seattle music scene

(Credit: KING)

There is rock and roll, and there's music for children. But what happens when the two collide?

It's called Kindie Rock, and it’s paved the way for a music movement that's giving Seattle a different kind of melodic reputation.

They record on independent labels and try to make music that appeals to kids and their parents. Time Magazine wrote about Seattle’s “new bastion of Kindie Rockers."



Groups like Recess Monkey are certainly riding the wave.

“Something's in the water here," said Jack Forman. “Maybe all those grunge musicians from 25 years ago started getting serious and having kids?”

Recess Monkey is made up of teachers who used to play the club scene for older fans, but a school project helped them realize their calling was somewhere else.

“No disrespect to adult music fans, kids are way more fun to play for than adults because kids are totally unrestrained," said Forman.

The music is getting noticed, Recess Monkey's latest album was nominated for a Grammy, and their songwriting has been compared to the Beatles. The tunes are catchy and draw plenty of adult fans, too.



If there's a granddaddy to Seattle's Kindie scene, it’s probably Chris Ballew. Once a big time rocker with the band The Presidents of the United States of America, he was reborn as Caspar Babypants.



“It was fantastic, but the entire time I was doing it, I had a little voice in the back of my head saying ‘congratulations, but you're not done,'" he said. He tweaked his sound and let his inner child sing true.

"The songwriting volcano just exploded,” Ballew said.



For a while, he played in both bands, but Ballew says making Babypants music is where his heart is.

“This is what I'm supposed to be doing my whole life, and it's so great that I finally found it,” he said.

The Kindie scene is gaining popularity. Ballew has 12 albums and says he thinks about parents and children when he writes songs.

“That's one of my purposes really to try and make a song that entertains a 3-year-old and a 33-year-old," he said.



