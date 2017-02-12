Adele asks for do-over during George Michael tribute

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Adele performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS) (Photo: Kevin Winter, 2017 Getty Images)

When you're Adele and you're not satisfied with your tribute to an inspiration and countryman, you start over.

The British songstress had begun a soulful cover of George Michael's Fastlove when something seemed to go wrong, causing her to swear (which was covered by the customary seven-second delay) and stopped the performance.

"I'm sorry, I can't mess this up for him," she said. "Can we start over?"

And the band did.

When she finished the number a few minutes later, she shed a tear as the audience got on its feet for a standing ovation.

All is forgiven, Adele.

