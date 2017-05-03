Close It's About to Get More Crowded on the Plane American Airlines is cutting legroom in economy class by another two inches to add more seats on its new planes. Sources tell CNN bathrooms will also be smaller. Sean Dowling (@seandowlingtv) has more. wsts2 10:52 AM. PDT May 03, 2017 More Stories Widespread power outages impact thousands Jan. 6, 2017, 1:31 p.m. Flu epidemic: state could soon step in to help Jan. 6, 2017, 6:37 a.m. What the Seahawks are saying about Golden Tate Jan. 6, 2017, 9:22 a.m.