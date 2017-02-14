Harrison Ford nearly hits passenger plane while landing, NBC News reports

Actor Harrison Ford listens during a State Dining Room event April 2, 2013 at the White House in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Photo: Alex Wong, 2013 Getty Images)

Harrison Ford nearly hits passenger airliner while mistakenly landing on taxiway, NBC News reports

Actor Harrison Ford nearly hit an airliner as he was landing his private plane in California Monday, NBC News is reporting.

Ford, an experienced pilot, was piloting a single-engine Husky when he reported aimed for a taxiway to land on instead of the runway at John Wayne Airport. He flew over the top of an American Airlines 737 with 116 people on board.

The passenger plane was reportedly able to take off shortly after the incident.

Ford reportedly was captured on air traffic recordings saying, "Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?"

The FAA is investigating.

Ford has been involved in a series of crashes and near-misses while flying aircraft.

