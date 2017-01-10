'Hamilton' arrives in Seattle early next year

Lin-Manuel Miranda (C) attends his final performance of "Hamilton" on Broadway at Richard Rodgers Theatre on July 9, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images) (Photo: Nicholas Hunt, 2016 Getty Images)

The schedule is out and the 11-time Tony Award winner "Hamilton" will arrive in Seattle next February.

Broadway at the Paramount announced its 2017-18 season schedule Monday. Here's the full schedule

•Sept. 6-11, 2017: The Sound of Music

•Oct. 12-29, 2017: Aladdin

•Nov. 14-19, 2017: The Bodyguard

•Dec. 5-10, 2017: Elf The Musical

•Jan. 2-14, 2017: Book of Mormon

•Feb. 13 - March 18, 2018: Hamilton

•May 8-13, 2018: Love Never Dies

•June 6-17, 2018: Les Miserables

•Aug. 8-19, 2018: The Phantom Of The Opera





