From felon to fashion: 'Hot convict' takes on runway

(Photo: Albert Urso / Getty Images)

From mugshots to fashion shoots, the man known as "hot convict" is moving up.

Jeremy Meeks' handsome mugshot went viral in 2014. Three years later, he is in front of the camera again. But rather than the Stockton Police, it's New York fashion week photographers snapping shots.

Meeks made his runway debut at New York Fashion Week Tuesday night when he opened Phillip Plein's show in an all black outfit with a fur hood.

According to NBC's TODAY, the Tiffany Trump, Madonna and Kylie Jenner were some of the celebrities sitting front row for Plein's show.

(Photo: Albert Urso/Getty Images)

The 33-year-old "world's hottest felon" was also backstage before the showing some tattooed skin.

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows) (Photo: Monica Schipper, 2017 Getty Images)

Meeks' has kept fans updated on his modeling endeavors via Instagram. He took to his page following the show to thank Plein for believing in him as well as posting a photo from Steven Klein's studio.

Had a great time working with @stevenkleinstudio in New York !!! A post shared by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on Feb 15, 2017 at 3:24pm PST

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 13: Model Jeremy Meeks gives and interview backstage for the Philipp Plein Fall/Winter 2017/2018 Women's And Men's Fashion Show at The New York Public Library on February 13, 2017 in New York City. Thos Robinson, 2017 Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 13: Model Jeremy Meeks prepares backstage for the Philipp Plein Fall/Winter 2017/2018 Women's And Men's Fashion Show at The New York Public Library on February 13, 2017 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris, 2017 Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 13: Model Jeremy Meeks prepares backstage for the Philipp Plein collection during, New York Fashion Week: The Shows at New York Public Library on February 13, 2017 in New York City. Monica Schipper, 2017 Getty Images

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows) Monica Schipper, 2017 Getty Images

Model Jeremy 'Hot Felon' Meeks poses backstage for the Moncler Grenoble collection during New York Fashion Week on February 14, 2017, in New York City. / AFP / Angela Weiss (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images) ANGELA WEISS, This content is subject to copyright.

