5 Kinds of Office Jerks You Might Know Of and Let's Hope You're Not One of Them

Are you an office jerk? Let's hope not. But find out who you know that might be one of these kinds of office jerks. Buzz60's Djenane Beaulieu (@djenanebeaulieu) reports.

wsts2 6:44 AM. PDT May 02, 2017

More Stories