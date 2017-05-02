Close '13 Reasons Why' Will Add More Content Warning After Criticism Netflix says it will add more trigger warning to its show '13 Reasons Why', given its graphic depiction of sexual assault and suicide. Maria Mercedes Galuppo (@mariamgaluppo) has more. wsts2 7:41 AM. PDT May 02, 2017 More Stories Widespread power outages impact thousands Jan. 6, 2017, 1:31 p.m. Flu epidemic: state could soon step in to help Jan. 6, 2017, 6:37 a.m. What the Seahawks are saying about Golden Tate Jan. 6, 2017, 9:22 a.m.