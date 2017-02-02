Susannah Frame is the Chief Investigative Reporter at KING 5. Her stories have exposed many wrongs, including cases of government waste, real estate fraud, homeland security breaches and the mismanagement of nuclear waste. Frame's investigations have led to changes in public policy, congressional investigations, federal indictments and created new state laws.

Frame has also won many awards for her reports.

In 2015 Frame won two national Clarion Awards for her investigation, “Last of the Institutions.” The multi-part series exposed how the state of Washington lags behind much of the country in its continued institutionalization of people with developmental disabilities. The US Dept. of Justice considers unnecessary segregation of the disabled a civil rights violation under the Americans with Disabilities Act. Frame won an Edward R. Murrow Award and an Emmy for “Last of the Institutions” as well. Also in 2015 Frame won an Emmy for “No Eyes on the Disabled,” which led to a new state law aimed at better protections for disabled adults. In 2015 Frame was nominated for a national Emmy for her series "The Human Toll of Hanford's Dirty Secrets." The multi-part investigation exposed a decades-long effort by the United States government and its contractors to conceal the dangers of chemical vapors faced by workers at the Hanford Nuclear Site in Washington state. The series led to Attorney General Bob Ferguson filing suit against the U.S. Dept. of Energy on behalf of Hanford workers for the first time in state history.

In 2014 for "The Human Toll of Hanford's Dirty Secrets" Frame won an Edward R. Murrow Award, an Emmy, a National Headliners Award and the Investigative Reporters and Editors, Inc. (IRE) selected the series as an award finalist. IRE awards recognize the most outstanding watchdog journalism in the country.

Also in 2014 Frame won an Edward R. Murrow Award and an Emmy for "Suffering from Social Services." This series exposed a systemic lack of accountability at the state's biggest agency – the Department of Social and Health Services. The reporting prompted action by the state legislature in the passage of "Aiden's Act", which calls for an immediate investigation and subsequent accountability measures when children in state care suffer extremely poor outcomes.

In 2013 Frame's investigation "Hanford's Dirty Secrets" won a George Foster Peabody Award. The Peabody Awards are internationally recognized as one of the most prestigious prizes for excellence in electronic media. IRE selected the series as an award finalist as well. The reports also won two regional Edward R. Murrow Awards and an Emmy. "Hanford's Dirty Secrets" exposed mismanagement, deception and a waste of millions of tax dollars at the nation's most contaminated site – the Hanford Nuclear Reservation in Washington state.

In 2013 Frame also won an Emmy for "Fostering Justice" which revealed Washington state lagged behind the rest of the country in protecting the rights of foster children. The reporting led to a new state law requiring - for the first time - legal counsel for some foster children in the state. Also that year, Frame was nominated for a National Emmy for her investigation "Fraud on the Job." The series exposed rampant fraud and abuse within Washington state's minority contracting program on federal highway projects.

In 2012 IRE selected "Fraud on the Job" as an award finalist. The project also won a first place Society of Professional Journalists Award and an Emmy for investigative reporting. Also in 2012 Seattle Magazine recognized Susannah and her colleagues in the KING 5 Investigative unit as some of the most influential people of the year in the region.

In 2010 Frame won the Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award for excellence in broadcast journalism for the investigation "Waste on the Water", which exposed millions of tax dollars wasted in the Washington State Ferry system. The duPont Awards are considered the most prestigious broadcast journalism awards and the equivalent of the Pulitzer Prize. For "Waste on the Water" Frame also won a National Headliners Award, the National Press Club Consumer Journalism Award, a regional Society of Professional Journalists Award, the national Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi Award for Public Service in Television Journalism, and an Emmy award. "Waste on the Water" was also selected as a finalist for the IRE awards. Also in 2010, Seattle Magazine named Frame one of the 25 Most Influential People of the Year, the Seattle Weekly named her Radio/Television Reporter of the Year, and the Municipal League of King County honored her as Governmental Reporter of the Year.

In 2009, Frame won two national Clarion Awards and a national Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism from the Journalism Center on Children and Families, an affiliate of the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism for "State of Injustice", which exposed flaws in Washington's child welfare system through the stories of two young foster children. She also won an Edward R. Murrow award, an Emmy, and a Society of Professional Journalists award for that work.

In 2007 Frame won an Edward R. Murrow award and a Society of Professional Journalists award for "Exposing E-gate." This uncovered the involvement of the Port of Seattle Police Department in sending or receiving pornographic and racist e-mails on government computers on government time. In 2007 Frame also won an Emmy for her work on the political program: "Upfront: Turmoil at the Port".

In 2006, Frame won an Emmy and a Society of Professional Journalists award for "Nothing to Call Home," which exposed a mortgage scheme that victimized immigrants and fellow church members of the woman who masterminded the scam. These stories led to the arrest, federal indictment and conviction of the mortgage broker. That year Frame also won a Society of Professional Journalists Award for "Signs of Trouble," which uncovered evidence of gang members working in the cargo bins of Alaska Airlines airplanes. In addition, she won a Society of Professional Journalists award for "Troubling Treatment," which exposed problems associated with an unlicensed facility offering treatment for people with mental illness. In 2006, Frame also won an Emmy for Spot News.

In 2005, Frame won the national Sigma Delta Chi Award for "Trouble on the Tarmac," which uncovered safety and security flaws at Alaska Airlines. This prestigious award is given by the Society of Professional Journalists. The series also won an Edward R. Murrow award and a Society of Professional Journalists award. Frame won another Society of Professional Journalists Award for "Deals of Deception," which exposed a mortgage fraud ring. "Deals of Deception" led to an FBI investigation, federal indictments and convictions. That year she also won a Society of Professional Journalists Award for "Cracks in the System." That story exposed government waste and a slow response to critical problems in Tacoma's sidewalk program. In 2005 she also won a Best of the West award for Consumer Reporting.

In 2004, Frame won an Emmy for "Slow to Act," which exposed the state's lack of aggressive action in closing shoddy day cares. Also in 2004, Frame won an Edward R. Murrow Award for "Raffy's Story", which detailed the death of a young boy in Eastern Washington at the hands of his mother, after a series of warnings that weren't heeded by the Department of Social and Health Services. In 2004 she was also awarded the Journalist of the Year Award from the Washington State Trial Lawyers Association for stories on unfair practices in the insurance industry.

In 2003, Frame won a Society of Professional Journalists Award for "Fugitive Aid." This story uncovered how wanted felons in our state were receiving welfare benefits, and that state agencies weren't sharing information which could help find the wanted criminals.

In 2002, Frame won an Edward R. Murrow award, an Emmy and a Best of the West Award for Investigative Reporting for "Fugitive Aid".

Before joining the investigative unit, Frame anchored the KING 5 Weekend Morning News, KING 5 News at Noon, and was a general assignment reporter. She has covered a number of high-profile stories for KING 5 News such as the Oklahoma City bombing and the O.J. Simpson trial. Prior to joining KING 5, Frame was a consumer reporter and weekend anchor for KREM-TV (CBS) in Spokane. Before that she was a documentary producer in New York City, a reporter and anchor at WFRV-TV (ABC) in Green Bay, WI, and a reporter at KNDO-TV (NBC) in Yakima. Frame began her career as a production assistant for CBS Sports. Frame holds degrees in both Broadcast Journalism and Spanish from the University of Washington. She also attended the University of Guadalajara in Mexico and Hunter College in New York City.

Frame is a frequent lecturer and faculty member on journalism issues for groups such as the Society of Professional Journalists and the Washington State Bar Association. She is a member of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, the Society of Professional Journalists, and the Investigative Reporters & Editors, Inc. . She is a King County Master Gardener and supports several community causes including the efforts of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PANCAN) and Roosevelt Jazz. Susannah also enjoys running, traveling, skiing, and entertaining her family and friends. She is married with two boys and a black lab, Dewey, named after her grandpa.

