Orlando Sanchez joined the KGW team in September 2016 as sports anchor and sports reporter for KGW News, Sports Sunday and Friday Night Flights.

Before coming to Portland, Orlando spent four years as sports director at KOAT TV in his hometown of Albuquerque, NM. In 2016, he won a Rocky Mountain Regional Emmy for his sports reporting. He has won numerous awards from the New Mexico Broadcasters Association as a sports anchor, reporter and photographer.

Orlando and his wife Jena spent two years volunteering with the Children's Hospital at the University of New Mexico Hospital.

Orlando spent two years as a weekend sports anchor and sports reporter at KFDX TV in Wichita Falls, TX.

Some career highlights include covering multiple NCAA Basketball Tournaments, 2010 and 2011 World Series, 2010 and 2011 NBA Finals and UFC championship fights.

He says there's nothing like covering big time sporting events, but his most memorable stories have been with local athletes and people within the community.

