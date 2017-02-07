Jake Whittenberg is an award winning Reporter and Anchor on KING 5 Morning News.

He co-anchors KING 5 Mornings on KONG from 7:00-9:00am with Mimi Jung.

He started at KING in 2009 after working at WSYX/WTTE in Columbus, OH and KTVQ in Billings, MT.

Jake considers himself a Montanan, but he was born in Southern Illinois to the parents of a newspaper publisher and reporter.

He caught the TV news bug after graduating with a Media, Theatre Arts degree at Montana State University.

His career has taken him to amazing locations, from the path of Hurricane Katrina to the front lines of wildfires to Havana Cuba.

Jake is a four-time Emmy award winner, an Edward R. Murrow Award winner, Associated Press broadcaster of the year and a former appointee to the Montana Film and Television advisory council. He frequently emcees community events and golf tournaments.

Jake’s philosophy is ‘Work hard, play hard’! When he isn’t covering the news, he loves golfing, fly-fishing and spending quality time with his wife Tara and two children Lula and Ollie.

You’ll always find Jake getting creative on-air and online! He’s very active on social media and is always looking for a great story.

If you have any ideas or just want to stay in touch, you can follow him on Twitter, @JWhittenbergK5, on Facebook, facebook.com/jakewhittenberg or Instagram at JakeWhittenberg.